Shop local and stock up on artisanal craft beverages at The Ultimate Beverage Show

Book your tickets for the exclusive annual Ultimate Beverage Show at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 27-28 January 2023, and spoil yourself for choice with a wide variety of small batch beverage makers showcasing their craft offerings to enthusiasts, collectors, connoisseurs and the trade.

Spend an enjoyable day visiting the different makers and their brands, which range from small-batch wine and spirits; craft beer and cider to infused and flavoured alcoholic and low-alcoholic beverages. There will also be non-alcoholic, organic, health and hot beverages on show, as well as home brewing equipment and accessories tor those interested in small-batch brewing.

The Ultimate Beverage Show has allocated a dedicated time slot to welcome the trade and offer the makers an opportunity to expose their brand to a broader market, including restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, who in turn can identify emerging producers and stock up on artisanal small-batch beverages.

Get to the Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC on Friday 27th January (15h00-21h00) and Saturday 28th January (12h00 – 21h00) and enjoy meeting local makers and tasting their wonderful offerings. Trade only on Friday 27th January from 12h00 – 15h00.