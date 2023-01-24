The Ultimate Beverage Show is home to small-batch craft producers

This year’s Ultimate Beverage Show at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC ) at the end of January 2023 celebrates these creative small batch producers, who all come together under one roof to showcase their offerings to the public and trade.

The Western Cape is one of the culinary and wine centres of the world, and it’s no surprise that we have an abundance of small-batch wine, beer and spirit makers, who are upping the bar with their unique and artisanal offerings.

Meet father and son team from Blomendahl, an artisanal winery & distillery in the cool Elgin Valley, outside Cape Town, where all their wines and spirits are handcrafted in small batches. They grow their own organic grapes, lemons and many herbs and spices, personally ensuring that high-quality standards are followed every step of the way.

Bleomendahl and many other small-batch makers will be present at the Ultimate Beverage Sow, along with artisanal brand, Kitapo, named after the mermaid that inspired the gin. They have chosen ingredients grown under the African sun that are bold and truly embody the spirit of Africa, more especially the Kafue River of the Zambezi. This base is infused with wild Rosehip and various organic botanicals making their gin rich in flavour.

Visit the Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC on Friday 27th January (15h00-21h00) and Saturday 28th January (12h00 – 21h00) and enjoy meeting local makers and tasting their wonderful offerings, ranging from alcoholic, non-alcoholic, organic and health beverages. Trade only on Friday 27th January from 12h00 – 15h00.