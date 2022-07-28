Win SA's last supply of Redro

When the news that production had stopped on South Africa’s iconic Redro fish paste, an outcry followed on Twitter . South Africans from all over the world shared their fondest memories of how this product formed part of their heritage – including Boozy_Foodie , Dj Selwyn Bartlett and MasterChef finalist Tarryn Gabi .

“As a general merchandiser, Game stocks a number of pantry essentials – many of which are products of our heritage – including Melrose Cheese, Marmite, Bovril and All Gold Tomato Sauce. Our shoppers were devastated when the news broke of the Redro discontinuation and since then we have sold out all stock we had of this beloved product,” says Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing, Game.

In an exciting announcement, Madley reveals that Game kept aside 4 bottles of the precious South African paste – and now plans to give these away to shoppers in Johannesburg and Cape Town this weekend.

To get your hands on one, get to Game Boksburg or Game Kenilworth on Friday, 29 July, between 9am and12pm; and Game Eastgate or Game Cape Gate on Saturday, 30 July, between 9am and12pm to search the shelves for a jar of Redro Fishpaste! If you find it, hand it to the 947 or KFM crew in store and you will walk away with a R2 500 Game voucher and your jar of joy.