Restaurant Week SA is back: Don’t miss out on three-course meals at affordable prices

By Oceans Marasha
Restaurant Week offers a fantastic opportunity to experience some of the finest dining establishments in South Africa at a more accessible price point.
It's a great way to explore different culinary experiences and perhaps discover new favourite restaurants.
The concept of Restaurant Week originated in Amsterdam in 2001 and has since spread to various countries around the world, including Belgium, Italy, Singapore, and now South Africa since 2012. It's exciting to see how it has become a global phenomenon, attracting food enthusiasts everywhere.
Below are some of the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week SA:
Johannesburg:
- The 11th Floor
- Marble Restaurant
- Proud Mary
- Tempo Luxury Restaurant
- Eclipse Restaurant
Cape Town:
- Scala Pasta
- Ramenhead
- Nikkei
- La Boheme Wine Bar & Bistro
- The Waterside Restaurant
Cape Winelands:
- Louisvale Restaurant
- Zevenwacht Restaurant
- Dusk Restaurant
- Pink Valley
- The Table at DE MEYE
Pretoria:
- Brasserie DE PARIES
- Priva Restaurant
- The Rock Hazelwood
- Prosopa Restaurant
- Villa Restaurant
Durban:
- The Chef’s Table
- Grimaldi’s Pearls Umhlanga
- AuthentiQ Bar& Restaurant
- Zai Restaurant
- The Baron Umhlanga
Having a real-time booking system available on the website makes it convenient for diners to browse participating restaurants and make reservations easily.
It's important to note that bookings must be made through the official Restaurant Week booking system to be valid, ensuring a smooth process for both diners and restaurants
IOL Lifestyle