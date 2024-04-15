Restaurant Week SA is back: Don’t miss out on three-course meals at affordable prices

Restaurant Week offers a fantastic opportunity to experience some of the finest dining establishments in South Africa at a more accessible price point.

It's a great way to explore different culinary experiences and perhaps discover new favourite restaurants.

The concept of Restaurant Week originated in Amsterdam in 2001 and has since spread to various countries around the world, including Belgium, Italy, Singapore, and now South Africa since 2012. It's exciting to see how it has become a global phenomenon, attracting food enthusiasts everywhere.

Below are some of the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week SA: