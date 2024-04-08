Rorisang Thandekiso is hosting a new game show tonight

Wheel of Fortune, often known simply as Wheel, is an American television game show created by Merv Griffin. The show has aired continuously since January 1975. It features a competition in which contestants solve word puzzles, similar to those in hangman, to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.

According to the media release, Thandekiso is the first woman to anchor an edition of the big-name game show franchise, produced in more than 40 countries.

Actress, musician and singer, Rorisang Thandekiso is best known for being the bubbly presenter on SABC1 weekend breakfast show Mzansi Insider, as well as being a former YOTV presenter, and also being the lead vocalist for the band MuzArt, before they disbanded.