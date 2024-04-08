Cebolethu Shinga
Rorisang Thandekiso is hosting a new game show tonight called Wheel of Fortune South Africa on SABC 3.
Wheel of Fortune, often known simply as Wheel, is an American television game show created by Merv Griffin. The show has aired continuously since January 1975. It features a competition in which contestants solve word puzzles, similar to those in hangman, to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.
According to the media release, Thandekiso is the first woman to anchor an edition of the big-name game show franchise, produced in more than 40 countries.
Actress, musician and singer, Rorisang Thandekiso is best known for being the bubbly presenter on SABC1 weekend breakfast show Mzansi Insider, as well as being a former YOTV presenter, and also being the lead vocalist for the band MuzArt, before they disbanded.
Thandekiso extended her gratitude for being the first in Africa to introduce and host this game show.
“I am incredibly honoured to follow in these giant footsteps and be the first Wheel of Fortune South Africa host and the lucky person introducing the show to Africa,” says Thandekiso.
Thandekiso assures the viewers that the show will not only interest the contestants, but also actively involve the audience, ensuring an engaging experience for all.
“Like the rest of the world, South Africans will love it. This is the kind of game show that will keep the entire family glued to their screens, whether they’re trying to solve the word puzzles themselves or are routing for the contestants to rake in more money or fabulous prizes.”
According to the media release, among the prizes on the show is a Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid.
IOL Lifestyle