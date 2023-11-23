Khaya Mthethwa and Rorisang Thandekiso to host 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards

The countdown is on to the upcoming 16th annual Crown Gospel Awards 2023, which will be taking for the first time in the city of gold, Johannesburg. Singer-songwriter and pastor Khaya Mthethwa and media personality and preacher Rorisang Thandekiso have been announced as the hosts of the Crown Gospel Awards.

Mthethwa, who has previously hosted the awards, brings a wealth of experience to the show. Along with Thandekiso’s fresh and vibrant energy, they will keep the audience engaged and entertained. Thandekiso is also up for an award in ‘Women with Purpose’ - a first-of-its-kind TV special - nominated for an award.

Let’s bring it home!!! @ONEGospel #crown16 pic.twitter.com/YKwaFI9b2j — Rorisangt (@Rorisangt4) November 22, 2023 Dressed in the most stylish garments, more than 300 gospel artists, producers, celebrities and members of the media will attend the gold carpet Crown Gospel Music Awards to be televised at FNB Stadium. “As Gauteng, we are honoured to host The Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage,” the province’s arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe said.

“As Gauteng, we would really love to keep The Crowns for another seven years.” In August founder and executive producer of the Crowns, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule handed over a symbolic ‘crown’ to Mosupyoe, sealing the deal to host the awards in the province. Organisers are going all out for their first rodeo in Johannesburg with a 10,000-seater dome marque erected for the prestigious night.