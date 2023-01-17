SA bags two awards at the TikTok Top Creator Awards

One of the leading social media apps, TikTok, hosted its inaugural Top Creator Awards for 2022.
On January 14, Kenya hosted the first TikTok Top Creator Awards at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences, Nairobi.
The awards were about honouring content creators from Sub-Saharan Africa who are using their talent to dominate the app.
“This award ceremony is TikTok’s way of recognising storytellers, creativity and the positive impact all creators bring to the TikTok community. We are thrilled to be celebrating our creators, who have been the driving force behind some of the exciting trends for 2022.
“With these inaugural awards, TikTok aims to give creators in Sub-Saharan Africa the recognition they deserve and to encourage them to tell the African story while spreading joy at all times,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok's content programming lead, Sub-Saharan Africa.
TikTok user Melissa (@Pilot_onthegram) from South Africa won the TikTok Top Creator 2022, Southern Africa award.
The aviation and lifestyle content creator, who is the pilot in South Africa to be verified on TikTok, thanked her one million followers for voting for her.
“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me and has supported me throughout my journey on TikTok. It was genuinely such an honour to have won this award! None of this would’ve been possible without all of you! Sending so much love to you all, and thank you again! Looking forward to more achievements this year!”
@pilot_onthegram Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me and who have supported me throughout my journey on TikTok. It was genuinely such an honor to have won this award! None of this would’ve been possible without all of you! Sending so much love to you all and thank you again! Looking forward to more achievements this year! 🥹🫶🏽 #topcreator2022 #pilotonthegram #femalepilot #traveltok #kenya @tiktok @tiktokglobal @tiktok.southafrica @tiktok_nigeria ♬ Ta Ta Ta - Bayanni
Lindokuhle Khoza (@.lindokuhle_khoza), also from Mzansi, won the Top Creator 2022 Southern Africa Runner-Up award.
@.lindokuhle_khoza Lesanggg jaja nekenwa wine😭😂#topcreator2022 ♬ original sound - Motho Wa Ernest 🥹❤️🫂
Nigeria and Kenya both took home three awards.
The winners from Nigeria are @e4ma, @berby_picxy and @charityekezie. From Kenya, @theroamingchef, @beautyby.nita, and @natasha_gwal were deemed the best content creators from East Africa.