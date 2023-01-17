SA bags two awards at the TikTok Top Creator Awards

On January 14, Kenya hosted the first TikTok Top Creator Awards at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences, Nairobi.

One of the leading social media apps, TikTok , hosted its inaugural Top Creator Awards for 2022.

The awards were about honouring content creators from Sub-Saharan Africa who are using their talent to dominate the app.

“This award ceremony is TikTok’s way of recognising storytellers, creativity and the positive impact all creators bring to the TikTok community. We are thrilled to be celebrating our creators, who have been the driving force behind some of the exciting trends for 2022.

“With these inaugural awards, TikTok aims to give creators in Sub-Saharan Africa the recognition they deserve and to encourage them to tell the African story while spreading joy at all times,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok's content programming lead, Sub-Saharan Africa.