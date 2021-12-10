DiDi on a mission to drive festive cheer this Christmas

E-hailing company, DiDi has launched two festive giveaways for riders and drivers in an effort to spread festive cheer and give back to their community. Twenty drivers will stand a chance to win food vouchers worth R1 000 each and 20 riders will stand a chance to win travel vouchers to reunite with loved ones in South Africa. According to DiDi, its mission is to invest in South Africans and support local communities. The recently discovered Covid-19 Omicron variant and sudden border closures have thrown a spanner in the works for many South Africans preparing to reunite with loved ones overseas this Christmas. Many locals have been waiting for months to visit friends and family members abroad, many of whom they have not seen since the start of the pandemic.

The last two years have undoubtedly been challenging for all South Africans, with fears of the current fourth wave only adding to the panic and stress we’ve already been facing. While vaccination numbers have been increasing, we still have a long way to go despite talk of mandatory vaccinations required to enter public spaces come February 2022. As South Africans grapple with this latest blow, DiDi, one of the world’s leading e-hailing services, is providing a glimmer of hope in a bid to put the festive spirit back into the season by bringing families together. “DiDi might be the newest player in the South African e-hailing game, but we are serious about paving the way through empowering the economy and the citizens of SA and giving back to the community, from riders to drivers,” said Carina Smith-Allin, Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

More than just another e-hailing service DiDi’s goal has always been to provide riders and drivers with safe and reliable mobility options, flexible earning potential and entrepreneurship opportunities. The company uses high-level resources and technology to provide valuable and much-needed solutions to South African riders and user-partners. “As a multinational company, we remain dedicated to offering safe, affordable and reliable services to South Africans,” said Smith-Allin.

“We’re committed to the communities we serve, starting with our efforts to drive vaccinations and providing South Africans with mobility to voting stations during the recent local government elections. Now, we want to give back to our riders and drivers this festive season, even in the smallest way.” DiDi will be giving 20 drivers festive food vouchers to thank them for their dedication throughout the launch year. Drivers will be able to win by submitting their stories of hardship and why they believe they should receive the hamper and celebrate with their loved ones.

“Drivers have been through some difficult times, with many lockdowns and inconsistencies throughout the year. They have not been able to make as much income as they could have due to the pandemic. Because of these unfortunate circumstances, basic needs such as provision for their families have dwindled and caused a great need,” added Smith-Allin. “With these hampers, we hope to at least provide some relief to our drivers during a time of the year when nobody should go without.” A Passion for South Africa

Additionally, DiDi will be giving away 20 trips to riders wanting to reunite with family members across the country. “The rider giveaway will also be competition-based, where riders must submit their reasons for wanting to travel over the festive season,” she said. “Families have been forced to remain separated for too long, and while we cannot assist those needing to travel abroad, we can help locals reunite with loved ones in South Africa.” DiDi is well-known for investing in the community, and since its launch in the country, the company has developed a passion for South Africa and its people. “DiDi is serious about making inroads into the country from a business perspective, and building trust and reliability from all of those who interact with the brand and service is a big part of this journey.”

“Once again, this festive season is looking markedly different from the past, and DiDi would like to bring some relief and joy to those who might still be feeling like they need it most,” she concluded. To stand a chance to win, simply comment on the IOL Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages where you see the DiDi branding. Don't forget to use #MakeItFestive and #DidiRiders / #DidiDrivers at the end of your comment.