Dove’s ’Courage is Beautiful’ campaign for frontline healthcare workers

In challenging times like these, it is important to show the world that care can have a big impact. Dove has been celebrating real beauty and taking action to break beauty stereotypes for over 60 years. In these times of uncertainty, Dove has launched a “Courage is Beautiful” campaign by showing care is intrinsic to the brand, recognising that beauty can be expressed in many ways, and celebrating the heroic acts of healthcare workers leading the front line. This latest movement was created to recognise the incredible healthcare workers on the front lines and raise awareness for the realities of their heroic daily acts. The campaign features images of real individuals who are fighting for our safety every day, demonstrating self-sacrifice, and putting their patients and community first for the greater good. Nomathemba Diniso, a South African nurse who is part of the “Courage is Beautiful” campaign, opened up about working on the frontline. She said: “The biggest misconception people have is that because we work with so many Covid-19 positive patients we have become desensitised to its effects. The truth is that dealing with Covid-19 doesn’t get easier, each patient presents a unique case with its own set of challenges.

“I was worried and anxious about how we would be able to manage a virus that is unknown to us from a treatment perspective. We always strive to give our patients the best possible care but this brought a completely new challenge to the table.”

Thankfully, she has a very supportive family. But it isn’t easy opening up about her struggles to them.

She revealed: “I have my family who support me where they can but this does become challenging because they can’t always fully understand or relate to my experiences. Having an initiative such as the Dove #CourageisBeautiful campaign makes me feel hopeful we as healthcare workers now have an additional support system that is focussed on our mental health. This initiative provides 24/7 care-on-call with professional ICAS psychologists.”

As a thank you to these amazing individuals showing care every day in the midst of a global pandemic, Dove has set aside R3 million, in association with ICAS, to care for the mental health of front line health care workers in South Africa. This support will be provided to health care workers and their families for free via the 24hr Dove Care on Call toll-free helpline.

To find out more, visit Dove.com/BeSafe.

