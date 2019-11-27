There’s something about the hot summer season that puts people in a better mood. Perhaps it’s because we can finally pack away the drab winter clothes and welcome back sassy shorts and skirts.
Just as we enjoy experimenting with florals and prints during summer, we love doing so with our hair too! Some people prefer the big chop in this season if they have longer hair that sticks to their neck in hot temperatures and some people dye their hair a funky colour. If you’re looking to do something different with your hair this season, then why not try out a new trendy hair colour? Check out these hair colours that are perfect for the summertime.
Sunrise red
If you want to be bold and beautiful in summer, then this sunrise red is just what you need to achieve this look. There’s just something about the intense colour of red that is immediately attractive while brightening up your features. It’s the perfect colour to wear in the summertime because it attracts light in a way that many colours don’t – so you’ll get a natural shine boost, and the lengths of your hair will appear more voluminous.