Summer hair colours that are hot this season









Sunrise Red. Pic: Supplied There’s something about the hot summer season that puts people in a better mood. Perhaps it’s because we can finally pack away the drab winter clothes and welcome back sassy shorts and skirts. Just as we enjoy experimenting with florals and prints during summer, we love doing so with our hair too! Some people prefer the big chop in this season if they have longer hair that sticks to their neck in hot temperatures and some people dye their hair a funky colour. If you’re looking to do something different with your hair this season, then why not try out a new trendy hair colour? Check out these hair colours that are perfect for the summertime. Sunrise red If you want to be bold and beautiful in summer, then this sunrise red is just what you need to achieve this look. There’s just something about the intense colour of red that is immediately attractive while brightening up your features. It’s the perfect colour to wear in the summertime because it attracts light in a way that many colours don’t – so you’ll get a natural shine boost, and the lengths of your hair will appear more voluminous.

Ocean blue

Ocean Blue. Pic: Supplied

Blue might seem like an unusual hair colour to try, but we reckon you should go for it because it’s edgy, and it stands out. After all, life’s too short for dull hair! Some celebrities that have rocked blue hair include Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, amongst others. So, if any of these celebs are one of your favourites, twinning with them by dyeing your hair blue may be the epitome of summer hair goals!

Lavender

Lavender. Pic: Supplied

Lavender is a graceful, elegant colour that will surely turn heads. According to Bourn Creative, the colour is associated with beauty and femininity. We love how this colour looks on curly hair. And if you’re a girl with curls, then why not make a bold statement with your hair? You can add lavender highlights to your hair, or dye your hair from the roots down – either way; it’s a stunning colour!

Before you dye your hair, take note of these tips to help you care for your coloured hair:

Avoid washing your hair with hot water, as it can strip the hair of dye and natural oils. Keep the water lukewarm or warm at the least.

Use shampoo for coloured hair. The TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Shampoo helps keep colour-treated hair vibrant and looking healthy.

Moisturise your hair with a serum or oil frequently. Moisture is the key to keeping your hair colour looking its best.



Here’s to being more creative and expressive with our hair this season! Now that’s the real hair goal!