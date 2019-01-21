Hair
Hair Highlights
Priyanka Chopra's debuts new look
21 January 2019 | Hair
Beauty on a budget to survive #JanuWorry
17 January 2019 | Beauty
More from Hair Highlights
Do you really know what you’re putting on your hair?
12 January 2019 | Hair
More from Hair
3 things you should know before going natural
Having long hair is but that doesn’t mean a thing if it’s not healthy10 January 2019 | Hair
Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales has died
Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales has passed away at the age of 62 after suffering liver and kidney failure in hospital following cancer treatment last month.19 December 2018 | Hair
Khloe Kardashian is candy floss pink
Khloe Kardashian has unveiled a new look for the festive period - long candy floss pink locks.18 December 2018 | Hair
Hailey Bieber debuts new dramatic bob
Hailey Bieber has decided to change up her look just in time for Christmas and cut her hair into a short bob and her new length hits just below the chin.16 December 2018 | Hair