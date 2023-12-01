Going blonde this summer? Here’s how to maintain bleached hair

Whether you’re lightening your dark locks to warm caramel blonde or cool icy platinum, to achieve the look you’ll need to use bleach in the process. While lighter hair tones are great for summer, bleached hair is more susceptible to damage, dryness, and breakage.

Picture: Freepik Anastasia Kazakova

Here are tips on how you can keep your blonde hair healthy. Use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner Traditional shampoos and conditioners often contain sulphates. Opt for a sulphate-free formula that is gentle and hydrating to prevent further dryness and damage.

Look for products specially designed for colour-treated or bleached hair to ensure they nourish and maintain your hair’s health. Deep condition regularly Bleached hair tends to be drier and more brittle. To combat this, incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your regular haircare routine.

Choose deep conditioners that are rich in moisturising ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, or coconut oil. Apply the treatment once a week or as recommended on the product instructions to restore lost hydration and nourish your locks. Avoid excessive heat styling

Heat styling tools such as flat irons, curling wands, and blow dryers can further damage bleached hair. Minimise the use of these tools or opt for heat-protectant sprays before styling. When using heat, set the temperature to the lowest effective level to minimise damage. Embrace natural hairstyles or try out heatless styling methods to give your hair some rest and reduce stress on your strands. Protect your hair from the sun

Excessive exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause your bleached hair to become dull and fragile. Shield your hair from the sun’s harmful effects by wearing a hat, using UV protection sprays, or applying leave-in conditioners with UV filters. These products can help prevent colour fading and further damage caused by sun exposure. Trim regularly

Bleached hair is more prone to split ends and breakage. Regular trims are essential to maintain your hair’s health and overall appearance. Schedule regular salon visits every 6-8 weeks to have your ends trimmed and prevent further damage from progressing up the hair shaft. Avoid over-washing

Washing your hair too frequently can strip away its natural oils and further contribute to dryness. Aim to wash your hair every 2-3 days or as needed. When you do shampoo, be gentle and avoid vigorous rubbing. Minimise chemical treatments