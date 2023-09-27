5 signs that it’s time for you to get a haircut

While one might think that getting a haircut is reserved for when you’re looking for a dramatic change, it should in fact be part of your haircare routine to keep your hair looking its best. Some people are very reluctant to cut their hair, especially if they’ve been trying to grow it.

However, there does come a time when your hair will need a cut to prevent damage. If you don’t know if your hair needs a cut, here are the five most common signs that you should not ignore. You have split ends

One of the most common signs that you need a haircut is the presence of split ends and breakage. Over time, your hair strands can become damaged, leading to frayed ends. Split ends not only make your hair look unhealthy but can also lead to more breakage if left untreated. The only way to get rid of split ends is to trim them off. This will prevent further splitting and promote healthier hair growth.

Check for split ends. Picture: Pexels Yan Krukau It’s difficult to style your hair

When your hair becomes unmanageable and difficult to style, it's a clear indication that you need a haircut. Long hair that tangles easily, or a style that no longer holds its shape, can be frustrating and time-consuming. The last thing you need is to spend hours on creating your favourite hairstyle only for it to fall flat the minute you walk out the door.

Getting a trim or trying a new haircut can make styling your hair much easier. Your ends dry faster than the rest of your hair When your cuticles get damaged, they become more porous and cannot retain moisture.

If your ends are drying way quicker than the rest of your hair after you take a shower, you should think about getting your hair trimmed to get rid of any damage. Your hair texture has changed If you've noticed a change in the texture of your hair such as frizziness, or excessive oiliness, it may be time for a haircut.

Hair texture can change due to various factors such as hormonal changes, environmental influences, and styling habits. A haircut can help remove the damaged or texturally uneven parts of your hair, allowing for healthier and more manageable hair.

You’ll notice a change in the texture of your hair. Picture: Pexels Kampus Production Your hair lacks volume If you notice that your hair has lost its volume and shape, it may be time for a haircut. Over time, hair can become weighed down, especially if you have long hair or layers that have grown out.