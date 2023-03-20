Try these natural hair masks to treat dry hair

Many people think that having curly hair and wearing your hair naturally is easy. Just wash and go. But in fact, it’s not that easy at all.

Curly hair is prone to dryness causing it to look dull and frizzy. If you’re currently battling with unmanageable dry and damaged hair, here are three hair masks you can make at home with ingredients straight out of your pantry to add moisture to your curls. Banana and avocado mask

Ingredients: 1 banana ½ avocado

3 tsp mayo 2 tsp virgin coconut oil 2 tsp castor oil

Mash one banana. Picture: Pexels/Aleksandar Pasaric Directions: Mash the banana and avocado together and combine the mayonnaise, coconut oil and castor oil. Mix until it forms a smooth paste. Apply to damp, clean hair working from the root to tip. Put on the shower cap and let it sit for 30 minutes then rinse well with cold water. Avocado, honey and olive oil mask Ingredients:

½ mashed avocado 1 tablespoon of olive oil 1 tablespoon of honey

3 drops of essential oil of choice Use half an avo. Picture: Pexels/Asya Leonova Directions: Stir ingredients together until fully combined, then apply to wet hair with your fingertips, starting at the bottom and working your way up. Let it sit for another 20 minutes, then shampoo. Rice and avocado mask

Ingredients: 1 cup rice 2 cups water