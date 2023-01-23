Three DIY hair masks to give your hair a treat

Whether your hair is curly or straight, the ultimate hair goal is to simply have strong, healthy and shiny hair.
While there are many products on the market that promise all these things, you don’t have to look further than your fruit bowl, fridge or pantry for ingredients to treat a number of pesky hair problems.
Here are three hair masks you can whip up at home using natural ingredients.
Add some shine
Ingredients
1 banana, cut up
1 egg
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons mayo
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
How to
Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth.
Smooth the mixture through your hair.
Clip or tie up your hair, cover it with a shower cap let it sit for an hour.
Hop in the shower and shampoo and condition like usual.
Treat damaged hair
Ingredients
Half an avocado
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 tablespoon of honey
3 drops of essential oil of choice
How to:
Stir ingredients together until fully combined, then apply to wet hair with your fingertips.
Wrap your hair into a bun and cover with a shower cap.
To help activate the ingredients, blow dry your shower-cap-covered hair for 10 minutes.
Let it sit for another 20 minutes, then shampoo.
Nourish your scalp
Ingredients
2 tablespoons of unrefined, melted coconut oil
2 drops of peppermint essential oil
2 drops of tea tree oil
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons of your hair conditioner
How to
In a small bowl, mix together the coconut oil, the essential oil of your choice, and the tea tree oil.
In another bowl, combine the brown sugar and your favourite hair conditioner.
Part your hair into sections and apply the oil mixture to slightly damp hair, starting at your scalp and working to the ends.
Take the brown sugar/hair conditioner mixture and apply to the scalp only, lightly massaging. Do not scrub.
Leave the mixture in your hair for one hour, then rinse with lukewarm water and shampoo normally.