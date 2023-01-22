Tips on how to take care of coloured hair

“New year, new me”, is what’s on everyone’s lips right now. One of the most fabulous, and easiest ways, to do a “new me” mini makeover is by changing your hair colour.

At the moment everyone seems to be either going Ariel the Mermaid red or following in Kendall Jenner’s footsteps and going auburn. While making a dramatic change to your hair colour is fun, maintaining the colour and keeping your hair healthy can often be challenging. Here is how you can prolong your hair colour and take care of your hair.

Wait three days after colouring your hair to shampoo it again. The chemical processing during hair colouring leaves the hair cuticles open and prone to damage. The hair is more porous and susceptible to damage. Never skip conditioner.

When we colour our hair, it becomes more fragile – this helps the colour make an exit and therefore, that’s when fading occurs. So allow the oils, butters, conditioning polymers and other hydrating elements that often go into a great conditioner to help form a protective barrier. If you have time, hair conditioning masks are great for extra care.

Wash your hair less frequently. This is fairly easy to understand. The more you wash, the quicker your colour will fade. Stick to washing your hair a maximum of twice a week. Don’t wash your hair too often. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Pick the right shampoo.

Try using a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair colour from fading. Avoid high temperatures. Try to opt for cool or lukewarm showers as hot water can damage and fade colour-treated hair.