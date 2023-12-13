The biggest hair trends for 2023

As the famous saying goes, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” And while it is not always necessary to chop your locks to embark on a personal transformation, a change in hair style can switch your entire appearance.

A hair change is known to mark new beginnings and any season can be considered an ideal time to switch up your locks. This was evident in the range of hairstyles this year, which saw a variety of trends emerge. We have unpacked some of the biggest hair trends for women in 2023, which also features advice from the hair experts.

Olivia Rodrigo with a ballerina bun. Picture: Instagram. Ballerina buns This hairstyle forms part of “ballet core”, which fulfils a fantasy while remaining functional. The basics of the ballet core aesthetic are soft pastels, soft and airy materials, and simple, feminine silhouettes, and a ballerina bun fits right into this theme.

This hairstyle has been seen on the likes of Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo. “This style is perfect for days when your hair is less-than-clean,” hair stylists at London’s acclaimed salon, Top One, said. They also suggested swapping out gel for a leave-in conditioner, when attempting the ballerina bun. “This allows this sleek style to double up as an opportunity to leave your hair feeling healthy and strong.”

And for those fly-away strands, it is recommended to use bobby pins to tuck loose ends away. 90s supermodel hair This year was all about bouncy and voluminous hair, with this trend being popular among the likes of Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Nicole Peltz-Beckham in 2023.

This is after the iconic hairstyle was made famous by 1990s supermodels such as Claudia Schiffer, Yasmeen Ghauri, Tyra Banks and Helena Christensen. Celebrity hairstylist Ricky Fraser was quoted in Vogue magazine as saying that this era exuded confidence and power, while still owning femininity. “The women of this era personified strength while still being the ultimate pillars of glamour.”

Meanwhile, the Top One hair experts added that this look is all about an abundance of subtle layers, as well as full roots, to create maximum bounce. “This style moves away from the more natural looks that we have become accustomed to in recent years and it does require some time and styling, but the effect is well worth the extra effort. “A classic blow dry with a big round brush or a velcro rollers set, along with full hold products, is the best way to achieve bounce in every layer with this look.”

The Top One experts also suggested adding dry shampoo at the roots, which they believe is also a great way to add volume and freshness, even days after washing. “If you are using heat to style this look regularly, it is an absolute must to use a good heat protect spray to keep your hair healthy and shining.” There are many ways to curl your hair without heat. File picture. Heatless curls

As this year saw a move toward more natural and less harmful forms of beauty, heatless curls took much of the spotlight during 2023. There are several ways to maintain the health of your hair while achieving a desired curly-haired look. And instead of hair curlers and other devices, many of these curly hairstyles can be done using at-home items.

Among these are socks, which can be wrapped around damp hair. It is advised for the sock to be left in for a few hours or overnight - while also setting the style in with hair spray - for a curly and fun hairstyle. Meanwhile, braiding hair when it is still wet and using heatless rollers, is also a way to curl your hair without heat.

Jenna Ortega sporting birkin bangs. Picture: Instagram. Bangs Curtain bangs was a popular hairstyle that was carried into the year from 2022. It was recently rocked by the likes of Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Camila Cabello, after it initially exploded in popularity with stars like Farah Fawcett and Brigette Bardot during the ’60s and ’70s. Experts explain that the name for this fringe hairstyle comes from the way it parts down the middle of the face and is swept to each side, framing your face like curtains frame a window.

Meanwhile, birkin bangs have also been in-vogue during 2023, and like many other hair trends, is experiencing a comeback. “Popularised by French actress and style icon Jane Birkin, whilst the long trailing hair is a classic and timeless look, the bangs alone can add a touch of je ne sais quoi,” the Top One hair experts said. This type of fringe hairstyle currently has millions of views on TikTok and seen on the likes of Lily Collins, Anne Hathaway and Jenna Ortega.

“The beauty of these bangs is that they can truly be suited to anybody, with the gentle face framing complimenting any features,” the hair experts said. They added that the key to making this style work is shiny and healthy hair. “We recommend opting for a hydrating hair care routine in the shower, and then adding a texturising spray, to create that soft and wispy look.”

DIY at-home treatment This hair trend is an extension of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw a rise in at-home treatments during a period when salons were closed and people from across the globe were urged to stay at home. It also forms part of self-care practices and can be incorporated into people’s hair-washing routines.