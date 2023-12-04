Tips on how to take care of your hair in summer

While we all understand the importance of taking extra special care of our skin in summer, we tend to forget that our hair needs just as much attention. Since we spend a whole lot more time out in the sun and being more active, it’s essential to protect your hair from the damaging effects of the sun, heat, and humidity.

Here are tips on how you can keep your hair healthy during the long hot summer days. Protect your hair from sun damage Just like your skin, your hair can also suffer from sun damage. Protect your locks by wearing a hat or scarf when you’re out in the sun for extended periods.

If covering your hair isn’t an option, opt for hair products that contain UV filters to block harmful rays. Wear a hat to protect your hair from the sun. Picture: Pexels Hatice Baran

Hydrate Moisturise your hair regularly with hydrating conditioners and hair masks. Look for products that contain ingredients such as coconut oil, aloe vera, or shea butter, which provide deep nourishment and restore moisture to your hair. Minimise heat styling

Give your hair a break from excessive heat styling tools like straighteners or curling irons. Embrace your natural hair texture and experiment with heat-free hairstyles, such as braids, buns, or loose waves. If you must use heat, make sure to apply a heat protectant spray or serum beforehand. Opt to use a hair dryer on the lowest heat possible.

Swim with care What better way to cool off in summer than a dip in the ocean or pool? Unfortunately, chlorine and salt water can be harsh on your hair, leaving it dry and damaged. Before taking a dip, wet your hair with fresh water to prevent it from absorbing too much chlorine or salt. After swimming, rinse your hair thoroughly and apply a deep conditioning treatment to replenish moisture.

Rinse your hair after swimming. Picture: Pexels Lucas Andrade Trim regularly

The summer season can lead to split ends and frizz due to increased exposure to the elements. Schedule regular trims every 6-8 weeks to snip off damaged ends and keep your hair looking fresh and healthy. Opt for lightweight products Swap out heavy styling products for lightweight ones during the summer months. Heavy products can weigh down your hair and make it appear greasy.