LOOK: Must-have accessories to complete your look this summer

No outfit is complete without the perfect accessories. Especially in summer when, due to the heat, we wear as little as possible.

Accessories can elevate a simple dress or a basic shorts and T-shirt. Here’s a list of must-have accessories to complete any summer outfit. A straw hat

Stay cool and chic under the scorching summer sun with a trendy straw hat. Whether you prefer a wide-brimmed hat for beach days or a trendy fedora for city outings, a straw hat adds a touch of elegance. It's a versatile accessory that not only protects your face from the sun but also completes your look with a dash of sophistication.

A straw hat will always be in style. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio Bold sunglasses

Bold and colourful sunglasses are bang on-trend this summer. Think vibrant frames in shades like neon green, hot pink, or electric blue. If however, you want to play it safe, white-rimmed glasses will always be a winner in summer. These sunglasses will add a playful and fun element to your summer outfits.

White frame sunglasses are a summer classic. Picture: Pexels Armağan Başaran Statement earrings

Complete your summer look with eye-catching statement earrings. Whether you prefer chunky hoops, colourful tassels or ornate abstract designs, statement earrings are an easy way to add instant charm to your style.

Layered necklaces Layered necklaces will continue to be a popular trend in 2024. Mix and match different lengths and styles of necklaces to create a unique and personalised look.

Layered necklaces effortlessly enhance any neckline, whether it's a casual tank top or an evening dress. Layered necklaces effortlessly enhance any neckline. Picture: Pexels Shvets Production

Slide sandals Slide sandals make for the ultimate summer footwear. Not only are they comfortable but uber stylish as well. Whether you are simply out for a walk along the beach or meeting the ladies for lunch, slide sandals are perfect for keeping your feet cool and comfortable.

One can choose from a variety of designs, including embellished slides, metallic finishes, or trendy espadrille details to elevate your summer shoe game. Hair accessories Accessorising your hair will be a big trend this summer. Think headbands, scrunchies, and hair clips adorned with pearls, rhinestones, or colourful embellishments.