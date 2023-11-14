LOOK: Hottest swimwear trends this summer

Ladies, summer is here and it’s time to get your swimwear out. We’ve already had a few scorching hot days seeing folk flock to the beaches and lounging at poolsides.

While I’m sure that bikini you got last year still looks great, why not update your swimwear collection the same way you do your clothing? Add a few trendy pieces to keep you looking fashionably fabulous as you relax by the water. Here’s a look at what’s trending in the swimwear department this summer.

Bright colours and bold prints This season is all about vibrant colours and loud prints that exude confidence and energy. From tropical prints to abstract designs, you can expect to see swimsuits in an array of eye-catching patterns.

Don't shy away from bright colours like vibrant violet, electric blue, neon pink, or sunshine yellow, as they are sure to dominate this summer. This season is all about bright bold prints. Picture: Pexels Ksenia Chernaya

High-cut bikini bottoms Inspired by '90s fashion, high-cut bikini bottoms are making a strong comeback this year. This trend not only elongates your legs but also adds a touch of retro allure to your beach ensemble.

Whether you prefer a classic bikini or a one-piece swimsuit, incorporating high-cut bottoms will give your swimwear a modern twist. High-cut bikini bottoms are making a strong comeback. Picture: Unsplash Leonardo Marinho

Asymmetrical silhouettes Bid farewell to traditional symmetrical designs as asymmetrical silhouettes take centre stage. Swimsuits with off-the-shoulder necklines, one-shoulder straps, and asymmetrical cut-outs are expected to be a hit this summer. These unique designs not only add visual interest but also flatter different body types, making them an inclusive and fashionable choice.

Swimsuits with off-the-shoulder necklines are expected to be a hit this summer. Picture: Unsplash Anastasiia Boivka Textured fabrics and embellishments

Textured swimwear is set to be a major trend this summer, offering a tactile dimension to your beach look. Ruffled details, crochet accents, and scalloped edges will add a sense of luxury and femininity. Experiment with different textures to elevate your swimwear game and stand out on the beachfront.

Textured swimwear is set to be a major trend this summer. Picture: Pexels Koolshooters Sporty-inspired swimwear For those who love an active lifestyle or seek extra support, sporty-inspired swimwear is a trend that should not be overlooked.

Expect to see more one-pieces and bikinis with racerback designs, mesh inserts, and strategic cut-outs. Offering both style and functionality, these athletic-inspired swimsuits are perfect for water sports and beach activities.