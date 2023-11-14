Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: Hottest swimwear trends this summer

Bold colours are trending this summer. Picture: Pexels Armin Rimoldi

Bold colours are trending this summer. Picture: Pexels Armin Rimoldi

Published 2h ago

Share

Ladies, summer is here and it’s time to get your swimwear out.

We’ve already had a few scorching hot days seeing folk flock to the beaches and lounging at poolsides.

While I’m sure that bikini you got last year still looks great, why not update your swimwear collection the same way you do your clothing?

Add a few trendy pieces to keep you looking fashionably fabulous as you relax by the water.

Here’s a look at what’s trending in the swimwear department this summer.

Bright colours and bold prints

This season is all about vibrant colours and loud prints that exude confidence and energy.

From tropical prints to abstract designs, you can expect to see swimsuits in an array of eye-catching patterns.

Don't shy away from bright colours like vibrant violet, electric blue, neon pink, or sunshine yellow, as they are sure to dominate this summer.

This season is all about bright bold prints. Picture: Pexels Ksenia Chernaya

High-cut bikini bottoms

Inspired by '90s fashion, high-cut bikini bottoms are making a strong comeback this year.

This trend not only elongates your legs but also adds a touch of retro allure to your beach ensemble.

Whether you prefer a classic bikini or a one-piece swimsuit, incorporating high-cut bottoms will give your swimwear a modern twist.

High-cut bikini bottoms are making a strong comeback. Picture: Unsplash Leonardo Marinho

Asymmetrical silhouettes

Bid farewell to traditional symmetrical designs as asymmetrical silhouettes take centre stage. Swimsuits with off-the-shoulder necklines, one-shoulder straps, and asymmetrical cut-outs are expected to be a hit this summer.

These unique designs not only add visual interest but also flatter different body types, making them an inclusive and fashionable choice.

Swimsuits with off-the-shoulder necklines are expected to be a hit this summer. Picture: Unsplash Anastasiia Boivka

Textured fabrics and embellishments

Textured swimwear is set to be a major trend this summer, offering a tactile dimension to your beach look.

Ruffled details, crochet accents, and scalloped edges will add a sense of luxury and femininity. Experiment with different textures to elevate your swimwear game and stand out on the beachfront.

Textured swimwear is set to be a major trend this summer. Picture: Pexels Koolshooters

Sporty-inspired swimwear

For those who love an active lifestyle or seek extra support, sporty-inspired swimwear is a trend that should not be overlooked.

Expect to see more one-pieces and bikinis with racerback designs, mesh inserts, and strategic cut-outs.

Offering both style and functionality, these athletic-inspired swimsuits are perfect for water sports and beach activities.

Athletic-inspired swimsuits are perfect for water sports. Pexels Jess Loiterton

Related Topics:

Fashion TipsStyle BasicsFashion Shopping TipsBeachesAdviceBody positivity