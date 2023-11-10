How to pick the perfect perfume for summer

Summer is here and by now you’ve already made changes to your wardrobe and this includes your accessories. However, there’s one accessory that you cannot see but certainly finishes off any outfit - your perfume.

So, in the same way that you change your wardrobe, you have to change the perfume you wear as well. If you don’t have a summer fragrance in your perfume collection, now is a good time to invest in one. Here are tips on how you can go about choosing the perfect summer perfume. Consider the notes

When selecting a summer perfume, opt for fragrances with light and refreshing notes. Citrus, floral, and fruity scents are often popular choices as they evoke a sense of vitality and playfulness. Look for ingredients like bergamot, orange blossom, jasmine, or watermelon to create that perfect summer vibe.

Look for ingredients like jasmine. Picture: Pexels Studio Naae Embrace lighter concentrations During summer, heavy and overpowering fragrances can be overwhelming. Opt for lighter concentrations like eau de toilette or body mists to keep your scent airy and fresh.

These lighter options allow you to apply more liberally without becoming overwhelming. Consider the occasion Think about the different occasions you'll likely attend during summer. Are you planning beach trips, outdoor parties, or romantic evenings under the stars?

A versatile perfume that can transition from day to night would be ideal. Look for scents with long-lasting qualities that can withstand heat and humidity, ensuring you stay fresh all day long. Test and try Before committing to a new perfume, it's essential to test it on your skin. Perfumes tend to react differently with each person’s body chemistry, so what smells amazing on one person may not have the same effect on another.

Check the perfume counter in your favourite store and spray a small amount on your wrist or the inside of your elbow. Give it some time to settle and interact with your skin before making a decision. Try different perfumes. Picture: Unsplash Alexey Turenkov