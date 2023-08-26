Spring is in the air! Here’s how to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring

It might not feel like it right now but spring is on our doorsteps. Soon the cold weather will fade away and we will have warmer days, even though the mornings and evenings will most likely remain a little bit chilly.

This often makes it difficult to pick out outfits for the day. As you did in autumn, spring is the time to start transitioning your wardrobe in preparation for summer. Here are tips on how you can slowly start changing your wardrobe.

Time to pack up The first step in transitioning your wardrobe is packing away the heavy winter garments. Store your bulky coats, thick scarves, and knitted sweaters in storage bags. Make sure that you clean all those items before storing them.

It’s all about layering Spring weather can be unpredictable, therefore layering is the perfect solution to accommodate the change in temperature during the day. If you don’t already have, now is the time to invest in lightweight cardigans, blazers, and versatile jackets that can be easily added or removed.

Always have a light cardigan at hand. Picture: Unsplash Alvin Balemesa Embrace spring colours and prints

Spring is the season of rebirth and rejuvenation, so it's time to incorporate fresh and vibrant colours into your wardrobe. In winter we tend to still to dark colours, now is the time to incorporate some pastels into your wardrobe. Floral prints, stripes, and polka dots are great options during this time. These subtle changes will instantly elevate your look.

Opt for floral prints. Picture: Unsplash Peri Stojnic Footwear and accessories

Along with clothing, updating your footwear and accessories is crucial for a complete spring wardrobe transition. Swap your heavy, knee-high boots for ankle boots, mules, or ballet flats. Opt for sneakers or canvas shoes for a casual and sporty vibe. As for accessories, trade your chunky scarves for lightweight silk scarves or colourful statement necklaces.