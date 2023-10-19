Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 19, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Tips to make your perfume last throughout the day

Perfume is part of your signature. Picture: Freepik

Perfume is part of your signature. Picture: Freepik

Published 2h ago

Share

For me, perfume is like an accessory. It might be invisible, but it is the final touch to any outfit.

Perfume adds your personal signature to your look and makes you feel good all day long.

However, at times the scent of your perfume doesn’t last quite as long as you would like it to.

This can be particularly frustrating if it’s an expensive luxury perfume.

If you want to make your perfume last longer, here are a few tips on how to maximise the longevity of your perfume.

Moisturise your skin

Before applying perfume, ensure your skin is well-moisturised. Dry skin tends to absorb fragrance more rapidly, which makes the scent disappear quickly.

Using an unscented lotion or body oil as a base will create a barrier that helps lock in the scent, allowing it to last longer.

Moisturise before applying perfume. Picture: Pexels Sora Shimazaki

Apply perfume after your shower or bath

The best time to spray on your perfume is right after a bath or shower. Your pores are open, which allows for better absorption of the fragrance.

Additionally, perfumes tend to cling to damp or moisturised skin, prolonging its longevity.

Select perfumes with longevity

When purchasing a fragrance, opt for perfumes known for their longevity.

Perfume concentration, often labelled as ‘parfum’ contains a higher concentration of oils, enhancing its lasting power compared to eau de toilette or cologne.

Apply to pulse points

Apply perfume to pulse points where blood vessels are closer to the skin’s surface, generating heat.

These areas include your wrists, behind the ears, inside your elbows, and at the base of your throat. The warmth intensifies the fragrance, making it last longer.

Apply to wrists but do not rub them together. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

Do not rub your wrists together

This is a very common mistake. Contrary to popular belief, rubbing your wrists after applying perfume does not help distribute the scent evenly. Instead, it can break down the fragrance molecules, leading to a shorter lifespan.

Layer your fragrance

By layering scented products, such as using matching body lotion or shower gel, you create a multi-dimensional aroma that lasts longer.

Start with a scented body wash, follow it up with a lotion, and then apply your perfume. This combination forms a fragrant base that lingers throughout the day.

Related Topics:

Self-CareAccessoriesAdviceGrooming TipsSkinLuxury fashion