Tips to make your perfume last throughout the day

For me, perfume is like an accessory. It might be invisible, but it is the final touch to any outfit. Perfume adds your personal signature to your look and makes you feel good all day long.

However, at times the scent of your perfume doesn’t last quite as long as you would like it to. This can be particularly frustrating if it’s an expensive luxury perfume. If you want to make your perfume last longer, here are a few tips on how to maximise the longevity of your perfume.

Moisturise your skin

Before applying perfume, ensure your skin is well-moisturised. Dry skin tends to absorb fragrance more rapidly, which makes the scent disappear quickly. Using an unscented lotion or body oil as a base will create a barrier that helps lock in the scent, allowing it to last longer.

Apply perfume after your shower or bath The best time to spray on your perfume is right after a bath or shower. Your pores are open, which allows for better absorption of the fragrance.

Additionally, perfumes tend to cling to damp or moisturised skin, prolonging its longevity. Select perfumes with longevity When purchasing a fragrance, opt for perfumes known for their longevity.

Perfume concentration, often labelled as ‘parfum’ contains a higher concentration of oils, enhancing its lasting power compared to eau de toilette or cologne. Apply to pulse points Apply perfume to pulse points where blood vessels are closer to the skin’s surface, generating heat.

These areas include your wrists, behind the ears, inside your elbows, and at the base of your throat. The warmth intensifies the fragrance, making it last longer.

Do not rub your wrists together This is a very common mistake. Contrary to popular belief, rubbing your wrists after applying perfume does not help distribute the scent evenly. Instead, it can break down the fragrance molecules, leading to a shorter lifespan. Layer your fragrance