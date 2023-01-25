WATCH: TikToker finds luxury beauty products in the trash

Who would have thought that one could possibly find expensive beauty and make-up products in the trash? As much as I love make-up, I certainly wouldn’t rummage through any trash in search of any.

However, this TikToker is and she’s scoring big time. TikTok user Ella, who calls herself a Glamour Dumpster Diver, often shares videos with her 980k followers showing her dumpster finds that she scored from trash cans outside department stores. In a recent video, she went trash diving at Macy’s department store and showed off her findings, which included unopened luxury cosmetics from brands like Estée Lauder, MAC, Tom Ford and Lancome.

In the video that has gone viral with over 2 million views she says, “I’m dumpster diving at Macy’s and I found this bag full of Dior boxes and Coach boxes. “It looks like there’s actually some good stuff in here. I am so excited to go through this bag.” She scored a rainbow palette of eyeshadow, perfume, skincare products, Tom Ford lip blush, lipgloss, eyeliner and YSL fragrance.

#dumpsterdiving #free #fyp #glamourddive ♬ Here With Me - d4vd @glamourddive First time dumpster diving at Macy’s #dumpster Of course, viewers were shocked by all the treasures she managed to find in the trash. According to some viewer stores like Macy’s throw out returned or unused products. “I literally work at Macy and get so upset having to throw away barely used products” comments one viewer while another commented, “They toss all returns. Used or not.”

