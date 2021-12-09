Ditch the flat-iron! Here’s how to style your hair during the summer holidays

It’s the summer holidays and no one has time to spend hours doing their hair when there’s so much else to do. The beach, buddies and parties await.

We’re looking for hassle-free, no flat-iron kinda hairstyles. Keep it natural While there is a huge misconception that wearing your hair naturally is “easy” and simply “wash and go”, naturalistas will tell you that that’s far from how things really are.

Washday is almost a full day process. The one advantage of wearing your naturally though is the fact that you don’t need any heat to style your hair. No flat-iron or blowdryers needed. Whether you wear your hair up in a pineapple ponytail or let it all out, remember to keep your hair well moisturised.

Keep it natural. Picture: Pexels Braids For an easy, summer-long hair solution, braid extensions are ideal. And they double up as protective styling for natural hair. Braiding your own hair into different styles can give you a wide variety of looks, from casual to smart.

From the Frida Kahlo-inspired dutch-braid style to a more sleek back single high braid, there’s a style for every occasion. Get creative with braids. Picture: Instagram The messy bun Yes, the messy bun is a go-to style for most women.

That’s because it’s a fail-safe option and just about anyone can do it. All you need is a hair band and perhaps a few hair pins. This style works for all hair types and can be styled for both a chilled day on the beach or dinner out with the ladies.