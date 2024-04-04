Five reasons why you should be using sulphate-free shampoo

If you are serious about your haircare, then you’ve most likely come across the term ‘sulphate-free’ on your shampoos already. But what exactly are sulphates and why is it better for you to use a sulphate-free shampoo?

Sulphate is a detergent commonly found in cleaning products like body wash, face cleanser, and toothpaste. And because it’s good at removing oil and grease it’s even used in dishwashing liquid. This is why it’s such a popular ingredient in many shampoos.

The only problem is, that while the ingredient works hard to remove oil and impurities, it’s very dehydrating, and can strip the hair and the scalp of natural moisture in the process. Here are five reasons why you should consider using a sulphate-free shampoo. Gentle on your scalp Sulphates are harsh cleaning agents that can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation.

Sulphate-free shampoos are much gentler on the scalp, making them a better choice for those with sensitive skin or scalp conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Hair retains more moisture Sulphates are drying and are known to strip hair from the natural oils the scalp produces to moisturise. If your hair is prone to dryness, products containing sulphates may worsen the problem.

When you opt for a sulphate-free shampoo, it’ll remove grease and impurities gently, without stripping away natural oils. Using sulphate-free shampoo will help your hair retain moisture. Picture: Freepik It’s colour-safe Sulphates can also strip away hair colour, causing it to fade quickly. If you have colour-treated hair, using a sulphate-free shampoo can help prolong the life of your colour and keep it looking vibrant for longer.

It reduces frizz When sulphates strip the hair of oil and it becomes dry, it is much more likely to frizz. It lifts the hair’s cuticle, making your hair even more likely to frizz than it would be were it just dry. Avoid the problem by sticking to a sulphate-free regime, from shampoo to conditioner.

Environmentally-friendly Sulphates are not only harsh on the hair and scalp, but they can also be harmful to the environment. They are known to be water pollutants and can contribute to water contamination. By using sulphate-free shampoos, you can reduce your environmental impact.