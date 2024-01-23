Tips on how to detangle your naturally curly hair

Wearing your hair naturally curly is undeniably beautiful. But unfortunately, it can be hard work, especially when it comes to having to detangle it.

This happens all the time because curly hair is prone to knots. Taming your locks can be a challenge, but with the right techniques and products, you can easily untangle your hair without causing damage or frustration. Here are ways to untangle curly hair, leaving you with smooth, manageable locks.

Apply a leave-in conditioner Before combing or brushing your hair, lightly mist or apply a leave-in conditioner or hair oil to help loosen the tangles. This will not only make the untangling process smoother but also provide your curls with much-needed hydration and nourishment.

Allow the product to sit for a few minutes to soften the tangles before proceeding. Use a wide-tooth comb To begin the untangling process, opt for a wide-tooth comb or a detangling brush specifically designed for curly hair.

Always use a wide-tooth comb. Picture: Freepik These tools are gentler on your curls and will help separate them without causing breakage.

Start from the bottom and work your way up, slowly detangling any knots as you go. Finger detangling For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, finger detangling can be an effective method for untangling curly hair.

This technique involves using your fingers to separate and gently unravel the tangles, taking care not to pull or yank on the hair. Finger detangling allows you to have better control and minimise breakage. Divide and conquer

If your hair is severely tangled, divide it into smaller sections to make the untangling process more manageable. This approach allows you to focus on one section at a time, preventing you from becoming overwhelmed.

It’s easier to work in sections. Picture: Freepik Take your time and be gentle with each section, working through the tangles patiently. Use a detangling spray or conditioner

In addition to leave-in conditioners or hair oils, using a detangling spray or conditioner can work wonders for tangled curly hair. These products are specifically formulated to make the untangling process easier by providing slip and reducing friction. Spray or apply the product to your hair before combing or brushing, allowing it to penetrate and soften the tangles.

Take it slow The key to effectively untangling curly hair is patience. Rushing through the process can lead to more knots and potentially damage your curls.

Take your time, gently working through each tangle, and be mindful of your hair's natural texture and elasticity. Remember, the goal is to achieve smooth, detangled curls without sacrificing their natural beauty.