Beyoncé opens up on ‘deeply personal journey’ with her hair as she discusses psoriasis treatment

Beyoncé has had a ‘deeply personal journey’ with her hair throughout her life. The 42-year-old superstar explained that she associates a number of "beautiful memories" associated with her curly tresses, whether that be spending time in her mother Tina's salon or whether it was her father helping treat her from the autoimmune condition she has suffered from since childhood.

She told Essence magazine: "I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. “From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me,” she said. “The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives. For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker explained that she has often associated key moments in her life with how she was wearing her hair at that particular time and remembered opting for a short pixie style in 2013 in what she called a “very big emotional” change for her. She said: “I love how we associate a certain hairstyle with moments in our lives, like that short-hair moment. I remember the day I decided to just cut all my hair off. “I didn’t have a particular style in mind. It wasn’t an aesthetic choice, but it was a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through. So much of my identity as a performer has been connected to flowing hair.”