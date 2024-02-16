Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, February 16, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

WATCH: Somizi's cowboy Valentine's Day dance goes viral

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram.

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram.

Published 41m ago

Share

Mzansi's celebs dished out some serious couple goals content for Valentine's Day. Of course, leave it to Somizi Mhlongo to steal the spotlight with his unique approach.

At the fabulous age of 51, the former “Idols SA” judge, showcased his sassy dance moves on social media.

Dressed to impress in a stylish red cowboy ensemble, he added a unique and fashionable twist to the Valentine's Day celebrations. Because, in Somizi's world, age is merely a number, and love deserves a touch of cowboy flair.

Somizi took to his TikTok platform, leaving fans in stitches with his entertaining performance. His video quickly went viral.

The man certainly knows how to transform a typical Valentine's Day into an extraordinary one-man show - sometimes, all you need is a fabulous cowboy outfit and a dance floor.

With Beyoncé possibly reigniting country vibes, it's no surprise that Somizi is donning his cowboy hat and joining the rodeo of love.

@somg63

♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyoncé

@Nthaby Mrs-Mf's commented: “Thank you for representing us Somsom 🥰🥰cos abelungu bebazidlalela ngathi 😂😂😂”

@Gcina also wrote: “This so dope. I forget Somizi is an extraordinary choreographer!”

One even made mention of Beyonce, @Never Mind: “Hey Queen @Beyoncé should you come to South Africa and perform this song .....here is a choreographer for you one of our most amazing people"

Another wrote: “@Beyoncé there is a choreography we can definitely dance too🥰🥰🥰.”

Related Topics:

South African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentViralPop cultureMusicEntertainmentFitness