WATCH: Somizi's cowboy Valentine's Day dance goes viral

Mzansi's celebs dished out some serious couple goals content for Valentine's Day. Of course, leave it to Somizi Mhlongo to steal the spotlight with his unique approach. At the fabulous age of 51, the former “Idols SA” judge, showcased his sassy dance moves on social media.

Dressed to impress in a stylish red cowboy ensemble, he added a unique and fashionable twist to the Valentine's Day celebrations. Because, in Somizi's world, age is merely a number, and love deserves a touch of cowboy flair. Somizi took to his TikTok platform, leaving fans in stitches with his entertaining performance. His video quickly went viral. The man certainly knows how to transform a typical Valentine's Day into an extraordinary one-man show - sometimes, all you need is a fabulous cowboy outfit and a dance floor.

With Beyoncé possibly reigniting country vibes, it's no surprise that Somizi is donning his cowboy hat and joining the rodeo of love. @somg63 ♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyoncé @Nthaby Mrs-Mf's commented: “Thank you for representing us Somsom 🥰🥰cos abelungu bebazidlalela ngathi 😂😂😂” @Gcina also wrote: “This so dope. I forget Somizi is an extraordinary choreographer!”