Rachel Kolisi calls out hair salons for not being inclusive enough

Most people know that once you find a hair stylist that understands you and knows their way around your hair, they’re a keeper. The only reason for breaking up with them is because you’ve moved away, they’ve started charging too much, or you’ve just found someone better.

But the thing is, finding the right fit can be exhausting. Some may not be able to handle your hair type or they specialise in a specific “type” of hair. It’s like kissing a whole lot of frogs before finding your Prince Charming. One person that was faced with this challenge was Rachel Kolisi. The mother of two, who resides in Durban with her family, shared her frustration on social media. Posting a picture of herself with Liphelo, Nicholas and Keziah, she was elated at the fact that it was the first time all four of them had their hair done at the same place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) “I forgot to post this a few months ago, but something that I’ve been thinking about for sometime, is why so many hair salons in SA specifically, only offer services for ‘either or’”, Kolisi said.

The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi explained they had been to a few places that day to get Nic’s hair cut, only to be told three times, “we can’t cut hair like that.” She concluded by adding, “Generally, just feel salons could do better, and diversify,” and tagged a Ballito hair salon that specialises in all hair types. Others shared their annoyance in her comments section, with many relating to her experience and opening the conversation on inclusivity and diversity in the hair and beauty sector.