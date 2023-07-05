LOOK: Rachel Kolisi goes on cruise holiday with kids, minus ‘fun parent’ Siya

Rachel Kolisi and her brood are currently on vacation, slaying the seas, without the “fun parent,” rugby player Siya.
Mrs K is always keeping her followers up to date with all the action from the Kolisi household and now that school's out, they have headed out on holiday.
Rachel, Liyema, Liphelo, Keziah and Nicolas are currently chasing summer on a cruise, sailing through Rome, Greece and Turkey.
“Hours and hours of passports, visas (one visa only arrived yesterday), social workers and planning - with a whole team helping!
“@siyakolisi unfortunately can’t join us this time, which really sucks, specially cuz he’s the “fun parent”,” she posted as they headed out to sea.
The Kolisis are currently docked in Santorini, Greece, and while they are enjoying the cruise, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing and with four kids in tow, one can imagine the chaos.
Rachel posted a series of pictures and videos that showed what they got up to whilst docked in Santorini and in her caption, got honest about things not being picture perfect.
In her caption, Rachel admitted that she thought this trip would have been easier since her children are older but she has come to find out that “it’s still very challenging”.
Any parent will tell you that travelling with a child or children is not easy. There’s all the extra preparation needed and ensuring they are safe and have not wandered off.
Rachel’s fans have commented with messages of support, but many think she should go on holiday alone next to recover.
Baileysarahlee said: “You are one strong and brave momma! I think you should consider a holiday by yourself when you arrive in France😂 enjoy the chaos and take it in. Looks so beautiful!”