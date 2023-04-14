Rachel Kolisi in search of schools and house-hunting ahead of big move to Paris

Reality is kicking in that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his family are leaving Mzansi and making a big move to Paris.
Rachel Kolisi, his wife, recently shared a post on Instagram detailing her experience of travelling to her soon-to-be new home.
She posted videos of her visiting different schools and said she was scouting for potential homes during her visit to Paris.
Mrs K also posted a picture of her and hubby captioned: “One incoming, one outgoing 🥹 But grateful to see him for 2 minutes.He just got home from France and I’m on my way there! (Paris). School and House hunting 🫠 🤞🏼Pray for me.”
The family is set to relocate after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and Kolisi will join French club Racing 92 when his contract with the Cell C Sharks ends.
The couple’s foundation, The Kolisi Foundation, released a statement in January announcing the move.
According to Kolisi, the move will enable him to spend more time with the family.
“Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this.
“The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect played a significant part in my decision-making,” said Kolisi.
