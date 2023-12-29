Hair and beauty make-up trends that were on the rise in 2023

The year 2023 was a big one when it came to hair and beauty. We saw people transition their hair and skincare routines to give new trends a chance, and most of them blew up. As we know, the hair and beauty industry is highly competitive. But one thing we can agree on is that vegan and clean hair and skincare trends were winning this year.

Consumers moved from using harsh chemicals to subtle and minimal products that are less harmful not only to their hair and skin, but to the environment. Here are some of the hair and make-up trends that were on the rise in 2023. Hair trends

Silk press Most women with natural hair, especially the 4C-type, struggle with straightening their hair. It is either a relaxer or a wig. And most people couldn’t enjoy their natural hair, straightened, until the introduction of the silk press. To those who don’t know, a silk press is a method used to straighten hair without using a chemical relaxer.

Instead, you only need to blow dry and straighten the hair using a flat iron. However, you need to ensure you follow the correct steps so that you don't damage your hair. The first step is to wash your hair to remove oil and product build-up. From there, you apply a leave-in conditioner to detangle the hair and remove all the knots, if there are any. Most importantly, apply a heat-protector spray before blow-drying your hair. After blow drying, you apply a heat-protector again, and then press your hair using a flat iron.

Once done, you comb it nicely and seal it with a holding spray. Remember to always cover your hair with a silk bonnet when you go to bed. For best results, it's advisable to get a silk press done at a salon instead of DIYing it. Hair influencer Savannah Smith rocking a DIY silk press. Picture: Instagram Knotless braids Knotless braids started trending in 2020/21, and they are here to stay. What’s different is that this year, hair stylists have moved from the overuse of holding gels, which caused a lot of build-up on the hair.

Instead, they make sure to thoroughly comb the hair and section it well to avoid any loose hair. The reason knotless braids are winning is that they are quick to plait. Knotless braids are here to stay. Picture: Pexels Glueless wigs December 2022 put the girls under pressure when everyone wanted to get a frontal wig and lay those edges. This year, the use of glue to install a wig took a back seat, rightfully so, because it caused trouble to the already struggling hairlines.

Wig manufacturers introduced glueless wigs, which have been trending because not only are they easy to install but they are also friendly on the hairline. Make-up trends This year, we saw people move from heavy make-up to more lightweight options. Light make-up was on the rise because people started using fewer products on their skin and focused more on maintaining their natural look, with just a bit of coverage here and there.

Natural eyebrows If you don’t know how to draw eyebrows, worry not because that trend is long gone. This year, the make-up gurus taught us to embrace our natural eyebrows. All you need to do is shape them, apply an eyebrow gel, brush them with a spoolie and perfect them with concealer for a more defined look. You can always fill in the gaps with eyeliner, if needed.

Natural eyebrows are the in thing. Picture: Pexels Micro concealing While some continued to use liquid foundation, many preferred concealer to cover up any dark spots on their faces. The concealer helps give you a “natural” luminous glow, especially when applied correctly. For example, you apply it on the under-eyes, bridge of the nose, cheekbones and forehead and blend it.

That way, you can cover up without making it obvious that you’ve applied make-up. Micro concealing is one of the biggest trends of 2023. Skinimalism Remember when beauty influencers would convince you to use countless products on your skin for better results? Well, not anymore. Nowadays, less is more.