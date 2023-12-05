5 key skincare trends that will be huge in 2024

If you’re determined to make your skin a priority in the year ahead, understanding the upcoming trends in skincare for 2024 is important. Dr Alekim Nikolic, the mastermind behind SkinMiles and a renowned aesthetic medicine specialist, has revealed the top skincare trends set to shape the industry in the coming year.

Edible skincare In the quest for healthy hair and skin, the age-old adage “you are what you eat” takes on new meaning. Nikolic says skincare will adopt an inside-out approach in 2024, with the mainstream emergence of edible skincare. "In addition to topical treatments, obtaining essential nutrients internally can work wonders for skin health, maintaining a vibrant, healthy complexion.

While a balanced diet ideally provides all necessary vitamins and minerals, even the healthiest eaters can benefit from supplementation, Nikolic says. “In essence, a supplement regimen can complement your diet and regular skincare routine for optimal skin health.” Skinimalism Following its surge in 2023, the skinimalism trend is set to flourish in the upcoming year as more individuals gravitate towards minimalist skincare routines.

Skin minimalism, also known as skinimalism, refers to using as little cosmetics and skin care as possible. The current trend is to use as little as possible to nourish your skin. Give your skin a break. It’s about owning your imperfections and exposing your bare skin. Also, skin minimalism helps your skin breathe and rest. “More people are seeking multipurpose products that offer potent ingredients with minimal effort. We anticipate a shift towards concentrated beauty formulations, marking an era of mindful consumption and enhanced results,” says Nikolic.

“Not only is this approach cost-effective compared to purchasing multiple products, but it also positively impacts the skin barrier by moving away from heavy layering. “Minimalistic routines are ushering in a rise in concentrated formulas in the market, requiring smaller amounts when applied to the skin. This shift benefits the environment by reducing packaging waste and aligns with the trend of sustainable skincare practices.

When it comes to product recommendations, Nikolic suggests embracing the trend with skin gloss, radiant shot, skin bounce and combo shot. As he discusses the emergence of growth factor technology in skincare, he highlights the importance of growth factors, naturally occurring substances that act as cell replication agents, inflammation regulators and collagen producers in the body. “In cosmetics and skincare, we are leveraging naturally produced growth factors to manipulate the skin into rejuvenating itself. This innovative approach stimulates the skin to regenerate and repair, offering a promising pathway to healthier skin.”

A crucial aspect of skin care is skin barrier health, Nikolic says. Taking care of the skin barrier is often overlooked, yet it is an integral part of any comprehensive skincare regimen. With skincare trends shifting toward protecting and nurturing the skin barrier, Nikolic anticipates a flood of products and tips. The outermost layer of the skin, consisting of cells and lipids, the skin barrier serves as a protective shield. “In the coming year, we can expect skincare to centre around protecting this crucial aspect.”

When the skin barrier is healthy, we typically experience a smooth, clear, even-toned complexion with a naturally healthy glow. If our skin barrier is damaged, we tend to experience redness, irritation, breakouts, rashes, burning sensations, broken capillaries, dryness and even tightness. At-home skincare technology At-home technology for the skin will continue to be developed and innovated with huge shifts in what is available to the mainstream market, including more microcurrent, LED and ultrasound therapy devices being used.

In recent years, there has been a surge in interest in at-home skin-care devices due to their affordability and convenience when compared to traditional in-office treatments, according to a recent report by “SHAPE”. Google Trends shows that since 2018, searches for face devices have almost doubled, with some of the biggest names in the beauty industry, like Solawave’s light wand and NuFace’s toning device, seeing a spike in popularity. LED Light therapy devices

LED (light-emitting diode) therapy devices have gained popularity for their ability to address various skin concerns. The devices emit different wavelengths of light, such as red, blue or yellow, which can help stimulate collagen production, reduce acne-causing bacteria, improve skin texture, and promote overall skin rejuvenation. Facial cleansing brushes

Facial cleaninsing brushes can help stimulate collagen production, Picture: Pexels/Content Pixie Facial cleansing brushes use sonic vibrations or rotating bristles to provide a deeper and more effective cleanse than manual cleansing alone. The brushes help remove dirt, oil and impurities from the skin, unclog pores and exfoliate dead skin cells, resulting in a smoother and more radiant complexion. Microcurrent devices

Microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents to stimulate facial muscles, promoting toning and tightening effects. The devices can help improve muscle tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and enhance overall facial contour. Microneedling devices

Microneedling devices, also known as derma rollers or derma pens, feature tiny needles that create micro-injuries on the skin’s surface. The process stimulates collagen production and enhances the absorption of skincare products, leading to improved skin texture, reduced scarring and a more youthful appearance. Laser hair removal devices

At-home laser hair removal devices use intense pulsed light (IPL) or diode laser technology to target hair follicles and inhibit future hair growth. The devices offer a convenient and cost-effective alternative to salon-based hair removal treatments. The tools are investment tools but will help you re-create a professional-level skincare experience at home. “These at-home skin care devices can help you achieve healthier skin as long as you use them correctly and consistently,” adds Nikolic.