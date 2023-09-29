LOOK: #TheBeautyCollective: The trending TikTok hairstyles for 2023

Johannesburg – Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which work together for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to help you look and feel your best. Social media is flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried and possibly dangerous or downright obscure. The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried-and-tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare and make-up to nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner and outer beauty. TBC also features the latest in fashion and trends from South Africa and across the globe.

Experts reveal TikTok’s trending hair trends for 2023 A hair transformation is known to mark new beginnings and with spring being welcomed in South Africa, now is an ideal time to switch up your look. If you are unsure about what to do with your hair, look no further. Stylists at London hair salon Top One have scoured TikTok to bring you the latest hottest styles, as well as their tips on how to achieve them. Here are the trending TikTok hairstyles for the season:

The Italian bob – 6.5 million views on TikTok This year has truly been the year of the bob and Top One believes that now is the time to fall in love with the sleekest and most full-bodied version of the Italian bob, which has boasted over 6.5 million views on TikTok. They explained that unlike the untamed, choppy bobs that have ruled the game in recent years, the Italian bob is all about soft volume, waves and shine, as seen on Zendaya.

“The Italian bob is the perfect style to offer effortlessness and versatility,” a Top One expert stylist said. They added that for ultimate volume and glamour, add some volumising mousse straight out of the shower and opt for a big round brush when drying. “Throughout the day, switching the side of your parting will add instant volume and revitalise the look, and on low-effort days, the style can still offer a more casual, cool girl look with just a touch of texturising spray.” 90s supermodel hair – 3.5 million views

The Top One experts believe that this style is synonymous with iconic supermodels of the 1990s. Kim Kardashian sporting 90s supermodel hair. Picture: Supplied “Voluminous blow-outs are set to make a hot comeback this season, with over 3.5 million views for the hashtag #90ssupermodelhair on TikTok and Google searches up 150%,” the hair experts said. They added that this look is all about an abundance of subtle layers and full roots to create maximum bounce.

“This style moves away from the more natural looks that we have become accustomed to in recent years and it does require some time and styling, but the effect is well worth the extra effort. “A classic blow-dry with a big round brush or a velcro rollers set, along with full-hold products, is the best way to achieve bounce in every layer with this look.” The Top One experts suggested adding dry shampoo at the roots, which is also a great way to add volume and freshness even days after washing.

“If you are using heat to style this look regularly, it is an absolute must to use a good heat protectant spray to keep your hair healthy and shining.” Birkin bangs - 1 million views For those that aren’t ready to make a big chop, Birkin bangs are the perfect way to stay on trend in the coming seasons, the Top One stylists say.

“Popularised by French actress and style icon Jane Birkin, while the long, trailing hair is a classic and timeless look, the bangs alone can add a touch of je ne sais quoi,” they said. Jenna Ortega with Birkin bangs. Picture: Supplied And with over a million views on TikTok and seen on the likes of Lily Collins, Anne Hathaway and Jenna Ortega, it’s clear that this iconic style is back in business for this season. “The beauty of these bangs is that they can truly be suited to anybody, with the gentle face framing complementing any features,” the hair experts said.

They added that the key to making this style work is shiny and healthy hair. “We recommend opting for a hydrating haircare routine in the shower, and then adding a texturising spray to create that soft and wispy look.” Shaggy pixie cut – 908 000 views

This season is set to see the emergence of a new cut that lies somewhere between a classic pixie and a modern shag, and the trend has emerged with 908k TikTok views and rising, the Top One experts say. And to allow for edgy, fun texture and styling, this pixie cut is slightly longer than its classic predecessor. Emily Ratajkowski with a shaggy pixie cut. Picture: Supplied “This cut is perfect if you want a playful, contemporary look and we recommend using wax or texturising spray, and styling with your fingers to create the perfect messy shape,” Top One expert stylists said.

“This cut is a hard one to nail and needs to be done differently for every face shape, so discuss what you’re looking for thoroughly with your stylist so that they can adjust the look and give you exactly what you’re after.” Ribbons - 108.2 million views With a huge 108.2 million views for #ribbonhairstyle on TikTok, and vintage ribbons and shiny bows popping up on red carpets everywhere, this is a trend that is making an impact this season, the Top One stylists believe.

A hairstyle featuring ribbons. Picture: Supplied “Try adding small ribbons on clips at the front of your hair for a subtle look, or big vintage ribbons in a bow at the end of a long braid.” Ballerina bun – 50.1 million views A ballerina bun. Picture: Supplied With 50.1 million views on TikTok hashtags for this look, we’re seeing the emergence of the ballerina bun comeback, with celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo sporting the ‘do, a Top One stylist said.