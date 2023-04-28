TheBeautyCollective: Why you need to wear sunscreen every day

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.

BIODERMA Photoderm Crème SPF 50+ | Face sunscreen I’ll admit, for over three decades of my life, I thought that sunscreen was reserved for those beach and pool days. I would also occasionally apply some sunscreen on my face on days when I knew I would be in the sun for an extended period, but this was not very often. But I have recently come to learn that sunscreen, particularly for your face, is a vital part of any beauty regime. This includes overcast and rainy days and even on those occasions when you think you are barely going to leave the house. According to research, this is because regardless of the weather, ultraviolet (UV) levels, which is the amount of damaging rays from the sun, are ever present. And the damage it can do to your skin, especially your face, can be detrimental and regular use goes a long way in preventing skin cancer, ageing and sunspots.

So, because skin protection is necessary every day of the year, regardless of weather, I have for the past few months been using BIODERMA Photoderm Crème SPF 50+ | Face sunscreen every morning. The lightweight, white lotion hardly is fragranced and can be layered on top as well as underneath serums, toners and moisturisers. The crème guarantees very high UVA/UVB protection, uses high-technology sun protection against UVA rays, offers eight hours of hydration and leaves your skin feeling supple and comfortable. It also offers an invisible finish, is non-sticky and non-greasy and is an excellent base for make-up. It is also non-comedogenic and is water, heat and high humidity resistant.

A 40ml bottle of the BIODERMA Photoderm Crème SPF 50+ | Face sunscreen retails for about R330. It has since earned a five-star rating. Here are some of the reviews: “Bioderma was recommended by my dermatologist a few years ago as I have very sensitive skin. Been using the photoderm max for about 4 years now and it works really well. I ran out of it 2 days ago and went out onto the tennis court wearing normal sunscreen. What a big mistake, I washed my face and had red blotches everywhere. Will always stick to bioderma for my face. It protects well. Not greasy at all,you need to use a little.” “I don’t go outdoors without my Bioderma sunblock on.”