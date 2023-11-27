Sho Madjozi’s sparkle braids sell out in a few hours: ‘You guys were not playing’

When Sho Madjozi showed off her new sparkling braids hairstyle last week, parents were left stressed about where they were going to find the hair fibre, knowing full well that their little ones would want to copy the look during the school holidays. A day after, the artist announced that she has established her own hair range and will in fact be selling the sparkling hair fibre.

The website went live over the weekend and within hours, most of the colours were already sold out. The ‘John Cena’ singer took to X to share the news saying: “Ok, you guys were NOT PLAYING! 😊 13,000 visitors on the site 🏃🏽‍♀️ Most colors sold out in the first few hours ⏰ I got to see what colors you liked the most 😏 and phase 2 of orders is coming in just a few days! 🕺🏽🥰 It’s going to be a very sparkly December😊✨”

It’s going to be a very sparkly December😊✨💖 pic.twitter.com/joupVvOm73 — It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) November 25, 2023 The hair fibre bundles retail at R85 each. In a previous post, she explained to her followers how the rollout was going to work.