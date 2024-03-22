Former Miss South Africa and former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi for the past two years has been playing with different hairstyles on her crown, making a noticeable shift from her fade cut. When Tunzi won Miss South Africa in 2019 with a beautiful fade cut, she went on to win Miss Universe with the same fade cut, creating quite a cultural moment in the country.

Even when she passed on her Miss Universe crown, Tunzi kept the fade cut, but as she began to navigate the entertainment industry as more of a media personality, she started experimenting with braid hairstyles. As Tunzi continues to walk her exciting hair journey, she has been announced as the Dark and Lovely Pro Collection Stimulating Serum ambassador. "I have had such a long journey with my hair, from the short hair that got me to win the Miss South Africa and Miss Universe and now trying to find myself again and redefining myself in different hairstyles," she shared.

Any woman can tell you a hair journey story or two, even Tunzi has her own, from going from short hair and low maintenance to now learning what works for her hair. "I am having a very beautiful journey with hair right now. When I had short hair, I used to cut it a lot and honestly did not pay attention to taking care of it. "Then I started growing my hair, I found out how important it was to nourish it and I started learning to take care of my hair.

“And so when Dark and Lovely came along, they found me on this beautiful journey that I was starting and I felt what perfect alignment. They found me at the right time when I was just learning about myself.” The ‘Crown Chasers’ executive producer admits that when she started her hair journey she got a lot of opinions, but found what worked for her. “The most important thing about hair is feeling like you and the hair is one thing. Find whatever it is that makes you sparkle and shine because hair is part of who we are.”

News of Tunzi’s new partnership was celebrated at a swanky, sparkling celebration at Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrift and brought all the influences out. ‘Umkhokha’ actress Hope Mbele was the host for the evening and rocked her Bantu knots with a sparkling number that showed off her legs. Picture: Supplied ‘Umkhokha’ actress Hope Mbhele was the host for the evening and rocked her Bantu knots with a sparkling number that showed off her legs. The event had guests looking all shimmery for the night. Guests spotted at the event include the cast of ‘The Mommy Club’ Tshego Manche, Nunurai Mudarikwa and Ratile Mabitsela, content creator and social media influencer Tshwanelo "Twazzy“ Lekhuleni.

‘The Mommy Club’ cast members Tshego Manche and Nunurai Mudarikwa and content creator and social media influencer Tshwanelo ‘Twazzy’ Lekhuleni. Picture: Supplied Content creator Belinda Gwala, popularly known for her video where she effortlessly catches a chicken, was also in attendance and shared a bit about her hair journey. Content creator Belinda Gwala, popularly known for her video where she effortlessly catches a chicken was also in attendance and shared a bit about her hair journey with MC Hope Mbhele. Picture: Supplied Actress and creator Wendy Gumede, who was recently announced as the new face and voice of the Dark and Lovely relaxed hair care range, was also in attendance. Award-winning musician Shekhinah has released a new track performed for the guests as they had one big girl's night out.