WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi’s latest video has fans waiting for her to officially drop music

Over the years during her time in the spotlight, South Africans have gotten to learn more and more about Miss Universe 2019 winner Zozibini Tunzi. One of her talents that have been discovered are her singing abilities. In 2020, she left many spellbound by her beautiful singing voice in a video she posted during peak Covid times.

Tunzi had previously posted videos of her singing covers of songs such ‘Amazulu’ by Amanda Black, ‘Runnin' (Lose It All)’ and ‘Leave The Door Open’ by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak and Silk Sonic. Earlier this year, Tunzi got to play around more with her vocal abilities when she was on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ and was unmasked as Robot. “I did the show because I love to sing. It brings me pure joy. I loved every moment of living in that musical bubble where people had no idea who I was,” said Tunzi.