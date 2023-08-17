Miss South Africa Organisation ‘cannot speak to Zozibini Tunzi’s calendar nor social media activity’

The Miss South Africa final was quite the spectacular event attended by some of the country's top celebrities and beauty queens. Natasha Joubert was crowned the new Miss South Africa 2023 and has already begun her reign.

While the festivities were memorable, what seemed to be on top of mind was Zozibini Tunzi not attending the finale. Miss Universe 2019 Tunzi had us holding our breaths for her dramatic appearance at the final, but was a complete no-show. Last year, Tunzi had heads turning in her Thobeka Mbane creation. This year Tunzi skipped out on the event, which is rather surprising, considering she was very involved in ‘Crown Chasers’ - the Miss SA reality TV show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Tunzi hosted the very first Miss SA television show and was also an executive producer on the show, so her attendance should have been a no-brainer.

Last year, she was also a judge, so curiosity was certainly rife as to what could have possibly led to her skipping the prestigious event. There has been speculation that there was drama behind the Miss SA scenes which has been also further fuelled by Tunzi allegedly unfollowing the organisation on social media. When approached for comment by IOL Entertainment, the organisation explained the former Miss SA crown bearer was welcome at any Miss SA event.

“Zozibini Tunzi is an in-demand personality with a full schedule. Other than that, the Miss SA Organisation cannot speak to Ms Tunzi’s calendar nor social media activity. However, she is always welcomed and celebrated at any Miss South Africa event.”