WATCH: Minnie Dlamini was one proud mama as son thanks her for a Louis Vuitton gift

Being the child of a celebrity must be nice because you get exposed to affluent things from a young age. Media personality Minnie Dlamini gave her son a Louis Vuitton gift, and the little boy was so excited.

The Sport & Lifestyle TV presenter shared a video of her son walking around the house with his LV gift that she got for him. Netha was happy with his gift and is heard in the video saying: “Thank you, mama.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) Dlamini’s followers are impressed with her parenting skills, saying she’s raising a gentleman with manners.

“The ‘thank you Mama’ is a gift for the soul. You’re raising him well,” commented Josina Z Machel. Dlamini turned 33 on July 7. She hosted a birthday party at Rockets Bryanston. She shares a birth month with her childhood friend, Kyra Roberts. The pair have been friends for 25 years and are still going strong.

In a video posted on Instagram sharing their fond memories, Dlamini’s followers were envious of their friendship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) “Pictures never lie, it’s evident that you are childhood friends who have been through thick and thin ... I envy you guys and wish I could be having such a friend. Please keep it healthy like that, and Happy Birthday to her,” commented @kgmoala. Another Instagram user, @delanibly said: “I love love, especially between women, not in that way, but in a good, friendly and supportive sort of way.

“It’s good to see because women are always pitted against each other, so it’s heart-warming to see a genuine friendship in such a fickle world.” In other news, the actress is nominated at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards for Best Supporting Actress. “I just found out I’m nominated for best supporting actress for my role in the @honeymoonmovie!!!! I am so deeply humbled 😭