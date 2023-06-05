Mzansi celebs Minnie Dlamini, Sorisha Naidoo, Sarah Langa slay in red at SA multimillionaire’s wedding in Paris

Billion Group and Rebosis Property Fund owner Sisa Michael Ngebulana and his wife, Ayanda Ngebulana, at the weekend had their white wedding in Paris.
The glamorous wedding was attending by A-List Mzansi celebrities such as actress, TV presenter and film producer Minnie Dlamini who was MC at the rehearsal dinner.
Dlamini had her followers envious of her trip to France, sharing moments on social media.
“The Honeymoon” actress is not the only Mzansi A-List celebrity who attended the wedding. Former “Skeem Saam” actress Amanda du Pont was spotted in the city of love and even caused a stir with her post, which she later deleted.
Du Pont is said to have posted a snap of herself in a Maserati, the same car Bafana M, who is allegedly a member of the controversial Presidential Cartel, drives.
Social media influencer Langa called the wedding it “one for the books” in her Instagram post, where she showed off her Gert-Johan Coetzee dress.
“The Real Housewives of Durban” star Sorisha Naidoo attended the wedding with her wealthy husband Vivian Naidoo and they were both dripping in designer gear.
The reality TV star shared a video of her and her babe getting ready for the ceremony in their expensive hotel room. Naidoo loved spending time with her man, who is forever busy signing deals.
Socialite and “Flawsome” actress Babalwa Mneno was also a guest at the wedding and her pricey accommodation at the luxurious R50 000-a-night Plaza Athenee hotel had the streets talking.