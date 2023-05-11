Minnie Dlamini reveals renovating her childhood home ‘has been a movie’

Media personality Minnie Dlamini is beaming with pride, all because of the progress she is making regarding the renovations to her childhood home. Dlamini took to her Instagram account and shared with her 5 million followers pictures of herself, sitting on her family home’s porch. She revealed that she was renovating the home and couldn’t wait to show it off when it’s done.

“Renovating my childhood home has been a movie lol 😂 Can’t wait to show you when it’s done,” she wrote. Dlamini added that it was time to give her mother her dream car, and also her dad. “The Honeymoon” actress has always been vocal about how important her parents are to her, especially her mother, Queen “I do it ALL for my family ♥️ Bought my Mama a car now it’s time give her, her dream home 🏡 and Dad lol 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) Her fans showered Dlamini with praise in her comment section, with many of them ready to see the final project. Kwa_mammkhize commented: “Rome was never built in one day baby sis ❤️🤗.” Norma.mngoma commented: “So proud of you 👏👏.”