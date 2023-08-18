EXPLAINER: Why Natasha Joubert can’t compete in Miss Universe and follow in Zozibini Tunzi’s footsteps

Miss South Africa runner-up Bryoni Govender is expected to represent the country later this year on the international pageant stage - Miss Universe. Unlike previous years, the winner of Miss South Africa 2023 will not be going to the international stage.

While Miss SA permits women to re-enter the competition, Miss Universe has a different set of rules that prohibit this. And since Natasha Joubert, in 2021 did represent the country at Miss Universe, she is not eligible to enter the international pageant again. Joubert was among the three international representatives Miss South Africa had in 2021.

The new Miss South Africa has also mentioned in her numerous interviews since getting the crown that she won't be competing internationally, with her sole focus being on enjoying her reign. And since Miss SA forfeited their rights to the Miss World pageant, she can't compete at the prestigious pageant as well. Carol Bouwer Productions has since picked up the Miss World licence in South Africa and has established the Miss World South Africa pageant.

A new Miss World South Africa will be selected in October and will then be sent to represent South Africa at Miss World in India this year. The Miss Supranational pageant is the only international stage Joubert could possibly compete on, but since she is focusing on her Miss SA reign, it is unclear whether she will have a change in mind. She did share on her 947 radio interview that she will be supporting whoever Miss SA does send to Poland later this year for Miss Supranational. It is possible that this year's second runner-up Nande Mabala could compete on the international stage.