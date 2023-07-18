WATCH: Jo-Ann Strauss praised for her 'soothing and relaxing’ voice after hosting Miss Supranational

Miss Supranational 2023 at the weekend took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland. Miss Supranational South Africa Ayanda Thabethe made the Top 24 at the pageant finale, was named Miss Congeniality and was placed in the Top 5 of #suprachat 2023.

Strauss dazzled the international audience when she took over the Miss Supranational stage with her stellar hosting skills. This is Strauss’s first time hosting the international pageant but was right at home on the stage with her Supra sisters. The former Miss South Africa put her best fashion foot forward for her international gig and was dressed by Stephen Van Eeden based in Cape Town.

Audiences were left singing the South African beauty’s praises for her impressive hosting skills and applauded her for flying the flag high. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo-Ann Strauss (@jo_annstrauss)

Iamsupermelvs said: “I’m an avid fan! I admire your hosting capabilities and prowess! Thank you for being an inspiration! Can’t wait to see you hosting other pageants ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌” Artemishealingcream said: “What can I say, you are the best South African ambassador, representing our country in so many beautiful ways. ❤️” G.mcmlx.a.xxviii.b said: “You are one of the bests if not the best. You and Martin. You both were amazing during Supranational. Your voice is so buttery soothing.”

Rohmannsett said: “AMAZING HOST.. you have to sign the contract to be Miss Supranational host forever 😂👏” Missoloca.ec said: “I think I've never seen/heard a better host at a pageant, everything from the voice modulation to the terms used, I could listen to your voice all day lol , you were amazing!!!” Johnnythrones said: “I love how you handle the Miss Supranational your voice is so soothing and very relaxing we felt like we were watching a pageant sat in a spa 🙌🏻”