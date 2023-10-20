Blxckie, Sjava, Shekhinah featured on long-awaited new A-Reece album

A-Reece has finally released his long-awaited studio album, ‘P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy’.
The new album is Reece’s third album and his first in over six years after 2017’s ‘From Me To You and Only You’. It is also billed as a sequel to ‘Paradise,' his excellent 2016 debut.
The album features a handful of artists, including Blxckie, Sjava, Shekhinah, M.anifest and Joey Fatts.
Each feature seems to have intentional and purposeful — none of them distract from the overall sonics of the album.
Despite having not released an official album in such a long period of time, Reece has remained active with several singles, features, collaborative projects and mixtapes over the years.
P2: THE BIG HEARTED BAD GUY. OUT NOW,” he shared Friday morning.
The new project sees Reece not only rap with the colour and depth he’s well known for, it also sees him tap into some more melodic and commercial pockets.
The 19-track album also unpacks his eventful journey since his early days when he first emerged under Ambitiouz Entertainment, to him now being a cult hero and record label executive behind the new Revenge Club Records imprint.
Apple Music noted in their album notes how ‘P2’ sets itself apart and lives up to expectations, “There are discernible moments illustrating growth…. The combination indicates an artist who is finally comfortable in their own skin.”
Reece also explained how despite the mature and contemplative tone of several songs, he still is sure to find moments to beat his chest on songs such as ‘Bruce Wayne’.
“I just knew I had to do something super wavey, catchy, cryptic yet simple to vibe to, with unique melodies,” he said.
“Some people call it controversy. I like to call it hip-hop at its best, as far as what the song's about. I know you know and they know what or who I'm talking about. Let's keep it real."