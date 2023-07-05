WATCH: Flvme talks joining Ambitious and falling out with A-Reece - ‘That was actually the craziest heartbreak I ever felt’

Former Ambitiouz Entertainment star Flvme was the latest artist to join the hot seat when he sat down with Zingah for his “Choppin It With Bhuda T” podcast. The 24-year-old opened the podcast by taking a trip down memory lane and speaking on how he started off as part of the choir before he began battling other rappers on the streets as a teenager.

It was only after he found his confidence a short while later that he started recording music.

Then, at the age of 16 he got in contact with Ambitiouz Entertainment. “I think I hit them up in 2015, around December,” he said. “It was New Years Eve. They replied to my email on New Years and then we just started chopping it up.” The reply came from someone named King Mute, he added. “The reply was, ‘Yo are you sure you’re 16 years old?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, why are you asking?’”

Flvme recalled how when they first met, Mute played Flvme several unreleased records from the likes of Emtee and A-Reece, who were both newcomers at the label. “Crazy enough the reason I went to Ambitiouz was cause of Reece. “When I heard ‘Couldn’t’ I was like oh sh**. I was already a fan of everybody out there before that, but when I specifically heard him I was oh nah, I gotta go in there. I gotta tighten up and make a plan to go in there.”

“Also, because for me I couldn’t believe there was a young n**** on that level at the time, so it was inspirational for me. I was like I need to see this n**** and see how he operates.” A few years later, Flvme, Reece and several other acts left Ambitiouz and formed a group called The Wrecking Crew. Flvme spoke on how this unfolded and also how the group disbanded.