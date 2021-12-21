Written by Aaliyah Rahman Planning a Christmas lunch can be overwhelming and hosting a plant-based lunch that is flexitarian friendly can be even more so. Well, fear not, you don’t need to be a professional chef to whip up a delicious lunch that all your friends and family will love. From tasty country cottage pie to dessert and everything in between, thanks to our carefully curated guide, you’ll be all set to plan your own Christmas lunch with loads of yummy meat-free options.

Tell it like it is Whether you’re dealing with the stress of hosting meat loving relatives or wondering how to incorporate plant-based foods into traditional Christmas meals and what items to buy, don’t worry, we’ve got you. First off, let your guests know that this is the first time you’re hosting a flexitarian Christmas. AKA, prep them beforehand about the Big Fry Boerie you’ll be using to subbing into your beef curry. This helps avoid confusion or surprise on the day. Plan your meals

Avoid feeling stressed or overwhelmed by the thousands of options available online and instead plan ahead. Creating a meal plan takes the stress away from prepping dishes last minute and helps you include a variety of options without letting any food go to waste. Practice makes perfect, so why not take your Christmas meal prepping to the next level when you follow Fry Family Food Co’s selection of plant-based lunch recipes here. Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash Set a budget

Before you go out spending a fortune on unnecessary ingredients, gifts and food, take a step back, sit down and set yourself a budget. Now, when it comes to setting a budget, make sure it’s a realistic one. Think about what you need and want and ask yourself whether you can afford it. Compiling a list of gifts, you’d like to get your friends and family and foods you’d like to incorporate into your menu can help you decide on the amount you’re willing to spend. Get experimenting As we know, many traditional festive dishes are very meaty. However, thanks to Fry’s Family Food Co, finding a plant-based alternative to swap with the meat has never been easier. With so many plant-based options available, you’ll be able to experiment and explore a whole new world of flavours.