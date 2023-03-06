Large or open pores are like unwelcome guests at a wedding that we despise. Most people appear to be determined to get their pores to vanish.

Unfortunately, your pores will not instantly disappear. They can, however, appear to have vanished with the help of a thorough skincare routine and a few crucial beauty techniques. Now, we're focused primarily on the latter, and with the guidance of celebrity make-up artist Neha Chhabra, founder of Keywest Academy of Beauty and Makeup, we can conceal our huge pores with make-up.

Before starting any make-up you must follow some skincare regime: that is to cleanse your face thoroughly with a good face wash, use a Vitamin C face serum, moisturise your face very well, and for outside, apply a very good sunscreen. Follow these step by step and then start applying the make-up. Tip 1: Primer is your BFF

One of the finest magic tricks for huge pores is primer. Rather than having your make-up stick to your face and pores, use a primer to bridge a barrier between your skin and your make-up. You'll be pore-free in seconds with the correct primer! A primer, however, accomplishes more than that. A primer also fades the skin, making it look more perfect. This is essential for big, open pores!

Tip 2: Matte-base foundation Foundations with a dewy finish may make large pores appear larger. Foundation layers are like a fluid and have a smoothing finish to conceal flaws such as large pores and unequal skin texture.

Its lengthy formulation is waterproof and sweatproof, so you don't have to worry about smudging your make-up. Tip 3: Conceal with concealer After your matte foundation, a matte concealer can assist you to cover those pores even more.

Apply just a few dots to areas that require extra coverage and mix the product in with a dampened make-up sponge. When applying cream products, a blending sponge will provide smooth coverage, but a brush may highlight the pores and add undesired roughness. Tip 4: Set with setting powder

A mini, transparent setting powder may help reduce pores and fine wrinkles while also sealing in your make-up. If you want to minimise pores, choose a translucent setting powder, since the former provides more absorption, which might emphasise texture and pores. Apply a small coating of powder on your face using your make-up sponge. Allow the powder to soak a few seconds until brushing away the extra powder.

Tip 5: Blush or bronzer your face! Subtle shimmer face powders, like lighting foundations, can attract attention to big pores. With a soft brush, apply the blush to the cheeks, then with a bronzer brush, shape the contours of your face. Avoid using lotions and liquid for your bronzer, blush, and contour. Lotion and liquid products, although lovely (we know!) and simple to use, sink into pores.

It not only makes the pores look wider, but it also causes the cream to become 'stuck' in the pores, making them visible. Powder formulations work best for cheek make-up. After all these steps you must use a setting spray. A setting spray holds the make-up in place, making it harder to smudge. When you use setting spray, your make-up cannot disperse and set in your pores.