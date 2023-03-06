Here’s why you need a face primer in your make-up bag

When I do my daily make-up it’s usually just a bit of blusher, mascara and a lick of lip gloss, but every so now and then an occasion calls for me to apply a full face of make-up. And of course, I would want that look to be flawless.

Most people assume that the first product to apply when creating a look is your foundation when in fact one needs a foundation for your foundation. And that must-have product is a skin primer. According to MAC cosmetics, primer is often referred to as a base for foundation or a foundation primer.

They are most commonly used to achieve a matte finish. It isn’t necessary to use a primer before foundation, yet there are many benefits to adding this product to your make-up bag. It all depends on your skin type, skin concerns and the skin finish that you desire. Each of these attributes will define what type of formula you would select to include in your beauty routine.

A primer will even out your complexion. Picture: Pexels George Milton There are two main basic types of primer. Blurring primer: this is the one that makes your skin look like it’s been airbrushed! Blurring primers are more about smoothing than mattifying. It’s ideal for those with big pores and fine lines. Mattifying face primer: Have oily skin? Then this is the one for you. A mattifying primer will prolong the wear of your foundation.

So how do you use a skin primer? First thing first is your moisturiser. Primer does not replace your moisturiser. Always apply moisturiser. Picture: Pexels Greta Hoffman After applying your moisturiser, allow it to dry for a few minutes before moving on to the primer.